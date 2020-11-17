Saifuddin beats Shakib in mini match

Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan playing a shot during batting practice at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Monday. -Collected



Top all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan started his practice for the upcoming Bangabandhu T20 Cup at the Academy Ground of the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Sunday. He was practicing batting in the indoor of Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Monday where seaming all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin was bowling to Shakib.







At one point in the practice the two stars decided to play a mini match. Shakib needed to score 6 runs to win this match from 4 balls. But Shakib was able to take collect only two runs in total. Earlier on Monday Shakib was scheduled to play a different match against Mohammad Saifuddin. In fact, it is not exactly a match. Saifuddin left Shakib with a challenge.







Saifuddin named it 'Challenge Match'. Where Saifuddin will bowl two overs, Shakib will take 22 runs. The Tiger all-rounder refused to play that day. Shakib took a few days to return to full rhythm in batting. However, even though they did not play that challenge match, the two played a mini match where Mohammad Saifuddin won. Shakib had to take 6 runs from 4 balls to win the match. But he managed to take 2 runs. Saifuddin told a newspaper on Monday.







"The match that was supposed to be 22 runs in two overs was not played. Shakib did not play the challenge match on Monday. It took a while for me to adjust. Maybe that's why he started batting after a long time. So I bowled him in the net on Monday and played a mini match. It was said that he would take 6 runs from 4 balls. He managed to take 2 runs. I won that mini match." Saifuddin said.



This was the first time in more than one year Shakib practiced at the 'Home of Cricket on Sunday.' Shakib who served a ban imposed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) due to his failure to report corrupt approaches will return to competitive cricket with the upcoming Bangabandhu T20 Cup. He was recruited by the Gemcon Khulna team in the players' draft on November 12.Shakib in fact had completed a four-week training camp with his mentors Mohammad Salahuddin and Nazmul Abedeen Fahim at the BKSP in September. The training was conducted mostly behind the closed doors.





He mainly did the training camp as he was slated to play the second Test of Bangladesh's tour in Sri Lanka. The series eventually got postponed and Shakib left the country for the USA, cancelling his training.Shakib didn't let people know what kind of training he did behind the closed door in BKSP but it is learnt he took the help from BKSP athletics Coach Abdullah Hel Kafi and young boxing coach Ariful Karim in a bid to keep his fitness level in the right shape.





