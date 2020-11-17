Bangabandhu T20 Cup a good platform for local players

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) director Khaled Mahmud Sujon speaking at media. -Collected



Bangabandhu T20 Cup will provide the local players a platform to show their talent in the shortest format of the cricket, said the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) director Khaled Mahmud Sujon, BSS report.







He believes the tournament at the same will serve Bangladesh cricket also as the team management would certainly find some more players who could plug the loopholes of some certain places for the national team. "





The tournament is a good opportunity for the local players to show their talent. While the players will be able to hog the limelight, at the same time, Bangladesh cricket will also be benefited by the tournament," Mahmud, also the head coach of Beximco Dhaka said. Despite doing well in ODI cricket, Bangladesh remains vulnerable in T20 cricket like the Test format. Even after introducing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), Bangladesh couldn't hone the skill in the shortest format of cricket.





In BPL however the local players had to be under the shadow of the quality foreign players, which often resisted their way to hog the limelight. Most of the time the local players could not come in batting or bowling for the team in the most crucial period, so they were unable to expertise in it.Mahmud is confident that the young cricketers will get a chance to prove themselves in the Bangabandhu T20 Cup as the foreign cricketers this time are not included.





"It's a great opportunity for young cricketers. When it comes to BPL, our young bowlers can't bowl in a crucial moment due to the foreign players. As a result we can't find a good bowler in the death overs. We might find some talent from this tournament. It's a big addition for the BCB to see a lot of young cricketers here who can prove themselves, "Mahmud, also the former skipper of Bangladesh said.





Bangabandhu T20 Cup, a five-team tournament starting from November 24. The teams have already finalized their players. In addition to the national team, the squad includes HP unit cricketers, most of whom are members of the Under-19 World Cup winning team. Mahmud thinks the competition will play an important role in the young players' proper growth.





"It's a good opportunity for young players to prove themselves. They will bat in a crucial place like No. 4 or 5 and they will have to finish the game. It's the test of their skill. They will learn many things from the tournament. It is to see how they soak up the pressure," he opined.





