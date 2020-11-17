Bangladesh aim to wrap up series against Nepal

Bangladesh football team captured during practice session on Monday ahead of their second and final friendly match against Nepal. -BFF



After a magnificent 2-0 victory in the first friendly match, high flying home side looking forward to wrap up the series as they face visiting Nepal in the second and final encounter of the 'Mujib Barsho' FIFA International friendly series scheduled to be held today at Bangabandhu National Stadium (BNS).





Bangladesh already leading the two-match series 1-0 and only a draw will be enough for the host to clinch the series. On the other hand, it will be a do or die match for Nepal following their first match defeat against Bangladesh. The Himalayans will try heart and soul to fight back in the second match to save the series.





"The second match is very important for us .. we'll have to forget what happened in the first match … we are very serious and go for win against Nepal," said the Bangladesh skipper to the pressmen in a virtual pre match press conference on Monday. The national football team last won the International Tournament title in 2003 in SAFF Championship and after that Bangladesh team has not been able to see the trophy for a decade and a half is running.





Bangladesh could not win any trophy in SAFF championship after 2003 as well as the trophy of prestigious Bangabandhu Gold Cup. In the last SAFF Championship held in 2018 at the same venue, Bangladesh's SAFF mission was crushed by Nepal while in this year's Bangabandhu Gold Cup Bangladesh lost to Burundi by 3-0 margin in the semifinals.





However, it would not be right to compare the title of a friendly match with a prestigious SAFF title, even then the importance of FIFA friendly match trophy is not less.The Bangladesh Football Federation dedicated the two-friendly seriesin the name of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. So, the series has been named 'Mujib Barsho' FIFA International Friendly series.







So, it'll be a great opportunity for Jamal Bhuyan and Co. to make the series memorable by winning the trophy. The much-expected victory of the first match was a cry needed for the Bangladesh team to boost up their moral strength because this victory will inspire them to play more good football in the next match.







Not only that it will also give them courage to play fighting football against the mighty Qatar in their FIFA World Cup Qualifying round match to be held next month.In the first match, Nabi Newaz Zibon gave Bangladesh a deserving lead in the 10th minute and substitute Mahbubur Rahman Sufil sealed the victory for Bangladesh scoring the second goal in the 80th minute.





Team's skipper Jamal Bhuyan must look forward to the same performance from the duo in the second match. There will also be unconditional support of the local football fans from the big bowl. The fans are ready to go to the field to encourage the Bangladesh team as they did in the first match.The Jamal Bhuyan and Co. again will be trying to take this advantage in the second match against Nepal as the morally high Bangladesh team will take to the field with their full strength.





The BFF president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin already announced the cash award of Taka ten lacs for Jamal and Co. after Bangladesh's first match victory over Nepal and possibly more cash award is waiting for the booters if they are able to continue their winning trend against Nepal in the second match.







Leave Your Comments