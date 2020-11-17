Kabul rejects Islamabad's claims on use of Afghan territory



Pakistan Army's claims regarding the Afghan territory against the country have been "strongly rejected" by Afghanistan which said that it will never allow Afghan territory to be used for "destructive activities".Afghanistan foreign ministry, in a statement, said it is "committed to a policy of combating all forms of terrorism, without discrimination around the world and will never allow Afghan territory to be used for destructive activities against other countries", reports Daily Sikh. During a joint press conference on Saturday, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and army spokesman Major-General Babar Iftikhar accused India of using Afghanistan to carry out terrorist activities against Pakistan.







After reviewing the video of the press conference, the Afghan ministry said it rejects the allegation and reiterates that there is absolutely no evidence that Malik (Feraydoon Khan) Mohmand, one of the tribal leaders of Nangarhar province, was involved in the terrorist attacks on the Peshawar Agricultural University."The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan strongly rejects the allegations of the spokesman of the Pakistani Army claiming the use of Afghan territory against that country," the statement read.





"The Government and People of Afghanistan, as the Greatest Victims of Terrorism, will continue to coordinate global efforts to jointly fight terrorism, its sources of finance and equipment, their safe havens in the region, and in this regard welcomes the cooperation of all countries of the region, including Pakistan in bilateral and multilateral cooperation formats," it added.





