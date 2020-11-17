Dedicated police unit for women cyber victims

Inspector General of Bangladesh Police (IGP) Dr Benazir Ahmed addresses a function at the auditorium of Rajarbagh Police Lines in the capital on Monday. -Zahidul Isalm



A new unit of police titled 'Police Cyber Support for Women' has been launched with a view to preventing cybercrimes against women.Inspector General of Bangladesh Police (IGP) Dr Benazir Ahmed inaugurated the unit at a function held at the auditorium of Rajarbagh Police Lines in the capital on Monday.





IGP Benazir Ahmed said, "Some 6,099 cases have so far been lodged in connection with cybercrimes. Most of the cases were filed by women. To prevent such crimes and ensure the punishment to the culprits, police headquarters launches the service under its LIC branch where victims easily get prevention and remedies."Under the service, the police headquarters has opened a Facebook page called 'Police Cyber Support for Women', an email ID and a hotline number to receive allegations of harassing women in cyber domain and to provide necessary advice and legal assistance.







Women, who are victims of cyber bullying, ID hacking, sexual harassment and publishing sensitive information, pictures or videos through online in the cyber world will be able to file their complaints here. The newly service unit will provide necessary services and legal assistance maintaining complete security and keeping the victim's information confidential.





"Cybercrime is a boundless crime. Generally, women aged between 18 and 24 are highly victims of those crimes in the country. Feeling the matter, police headquarters with the directive of the Prime Minister Sheik Hasina has taken initiative to launch the service in a bid to ensure safety for women and keep the cyberspace safe," Benazir said."The specialty of the unit is that, those, who will provide services to the victims, all are women members of the police. This is why, victims will feel free to talk about their problems," he added.







He further said, "Crime in the cyber world is increasing day by day due to huge access facilities in the online or internet. The cases registered under the Cyber Act are being investigated by different units of police including DMP, DB, CID and PBI. People especially women should use the online or internet through smart phones, laptops or desktops after being aware about its risks.







However, if any unwanted problem arises, we will take necessary steps in this regard. In this case, we will serve the victim by protecting the highest privacy."Besides, any victim will be able to contact with the newly formulated unit through hotline service…999 from any part of the country. Police are committed to provide proper service through the new unit."





It is to be mentioned that, Random access facilities in the internet world, misuse of social media and lack of proper monitoring by the guardians are the main among many other reasons behind the decay of the youths' morality.







Criminals are running various criminal activities through different social media especially facebook, twitter and youtube. They harass people especially women, even realize money illegally after felling them in traps. But, many female victims don't feel comfortable to go to police for filing complaint in fear of further harassment. Even, children are not getting rid from the clutch of cyber crimes.





Recently, the law enforcers arrested three students of a non-government university for their involvement with international child pornography. Such incidents have caused of tension, sources said.Among others, Additional Inspector General Dr Md Moinur Rahman Chowdhury, DMP Commissioner Mohammad Shafiqul Islam, Special Branch Chief Mir Shahidul Islam and CID Chief Barrister Mahbubur Rahman were also present at the event.









