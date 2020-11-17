'Movement to ensure fall of govt'



The fall of the current government have to be ensured through a street movement, not by voting, said BNP's senior leader Maj (retd) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed.He came up with the observation while addressing a discussion arranged by Ziaur Rahman Kalyan Parishad at the National Press Club on Monday, marking 'November 7, 1975 commemorating the civil-military uprising'.







Hafiz said, "As long as this government exists, ordinary citizens won't be able to go to voting booths and get any chance to bring a change by voting. So, a mass-upsurge is the only way to do that." "I can say if only two lakh people take to the streets and stay there for two days then they (AL govt) will be forced to flee quitting power. Let's regain that courage and take to the streets in the coming days to oust this government," he further said.









