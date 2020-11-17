BNP creator of arson terrorism, says Quader



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said that the BNP is the creator of arson terrorism.He came up with the remark while virtually addressing a memorial meeting of a Awami League leader in Kabirhat upazila of Noakhali on Monday from his official residence on parliament premises in the city. Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, "The people know BNP is the creator of arson terrorism and petrol bomb attacks."







BNP is again out to launch arson attacks to kill people to take revenge of its defeat in the polls as the people boycotted them both in movement and election, he further said.Setting fire on buses using gunpowder is the continuation of BNP's evil politics as they proved it in 2013-14 period by carrying out petrol bomb attacks and resorting to arson terrorism, he said.





Quader said they are spreading rumors and misleading information to destroy the country's peace and comfort for creating instability in the country.He said law enforcement agencies are finding the source of funding in the anti-state and anti-people activities. Those who are funding in the evil acts will be brought to justice, he added.





