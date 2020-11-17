Europe is planning its own e-currency



The European Central Bank appears serious about a digital euro.Barely a month after the central bank issued a major report on the topic, and opened a public consultation, President Christine Lagarde said "her hunch" is that the euro zone could have its own electronic currency within two to four years. Provided the rest of the institution's governing council agrees with her, this could put the ECB well ahead of other major western central banks - above all the US Federal Reserve. Lagarde's eagerness appears, above all, strategic.







The euro zone faces the same risks and opportunities as other economies in issuing digital money. But the currency union's monetary guardians may sense a rare opportunity to challenge the dollar's dominance, a long-coveted objective. The problem will be seizing this chance without compromising the smooth functioning of the financial system.





The idea behind central bank digital currencies is relatively straightforward. The use of cash is declining, as consumers switch to electronic payments. There's growing interest, too, in peer-to-peer payments that don't rely on banks.







Some private providers have been working on digital currencies, such as Facebook Inc. and Libra. As the custodians of legal tender and the monetary system, it makes sense for central banks to get involved. Digital currencies could also help them implement heterodox forms of monetary policy, including "helicopter drops" that would go directly to the digital wallets of individual citizens.





There are significant risks, though. The main one is the relationship of an "e-euro" with the banking system. Consumers may perceive central bank digital wallets as much safer than traditional bank deposits. After all, a central bank can't go bust. So it's possible money would flock to central banks, especially during times of financial stress. This could destroy the banking system as we know it or, at the very least, force lenders to pay higher deposit rates to keep customers.











