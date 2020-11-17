Bangladesh facing fresh Covid wave

Indifference of people to health guidelines risks corona infections ahead of winter. -AA



The relentless coronavirus has taken the lives of 21 more people in Bangladesh, raising the total to 6,215. In addition, the pathogen has infected 2,139 more individuals too, the highest in 71 days, pushing the surge to a total of 434,472.





The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) revealed the information through a press release on Monday.Earlier, 1837 cases were reported on Sunday while 1,531 cases on Saturday. The country saw 1,767 cases on Friday while 1,845 infections on Thursday and 1,733 cases on Wednesday.





Bangladesh is now the 24th worst affected country in the world in terms of the number of cases. The position is one step behind the Netherlands and one step ahead of Turkey, according to worldometer.info.''As many as 15,768 samples were tested in 116 authorized labs throughout the country in the past 24 hours. Of them, 2,139 were found to be Covid-19 positive,'' said the press release. The death rate now stands at 1.43 percent and the current infection rate is 13.57 percent. Of the 21 new fatalities, 15 were men and six women.





As per age categories of the deceased, six were between 41-50 years old, one within 51-60 and 14 were above 60 years old, added the release.A total of 1,604 patients made recoveries in the past 24 hours hiking the total to 351,146. The total recovery rate is now 80.82 percent.The indomitable Covid-19 has spread to all 64 districts in Bangladesh. The country reported its first case of the virus on March 8, while the first death was recorded on March 18.







Meanwhile, the government has decided to conduct mobile courts in the capital to ensure that people wear masks.Cabinet Secretary Kandker Anwarul Islam came up with the development on Monday at the secretariat following a regular weekly Cabinet meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.He said, "We have to go for stricter measures over Covid-19, which appears to be on the rise. We instructed mobile courts and law-enforcement agencies yesterday (Sunday) to tighten measures in Dhaka."Responding to a query on mobile court operations, the Cabinet Secretary said, "They will start working hopefully within two or three days,''





World situation:

The killer virus, which broke out in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year, has so far killed at least 1,326,000 people across the globe. It has infected more than 54,973,000 people in 213 countries and territories plus two international conveyances.The USA is the worst-hit country with at least 251,900 deaths and more than 11,373,000 infections. India has counted at least 8,857,000 infections, the second highest cases in the world, and 130,200 deaths. Brazil has so far counted 5,863,000 cases and 165,800 deaths.





Russia has counted at least 1,948,000 cases to date and 33,400 deaths.The UK has counted at last 51,900 deaths, the highest in Europe, followed by Italy with at least 45,200 casualties. France has counted at least 44,500 fatalities followed by Spain with no fewer than 40,700 deaths while Iran has recorded at least 41,900 fatalities.





Belgium has so far reported more than 14,400 deaths, followed by Germany with no fewer than 12,700 fatalities.Canada has lost at least 10,900 citizens followed by the Netherlands with no fewer than 8,500 fatalities.Pakistan has so far counted at least 7,100 deaths. China, the epicenter of the virus, has so far recoded at least 4,600 fatalities.The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared Covid-19 a pandemic. The outbreak of the virus has brought almost the entire world to an impasse.





