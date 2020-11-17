Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds, McElhenney new owners of Wrexham





Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds' proposed takeover of lowly Welsh football team Wrexham has been approved by the club's supporters trust.





Wrexham play in the fifth-tier of English football – far removed from the glamour and worldwide reach of the elite Premier League.





But that did not stop Deadpool star Reynolds and fellow actor Rob McElhenney saying they wanted to turn the team into a "global force."





Now, after a week-long vote, Wrexham Supporters Trust members have given the Hollywood duo their overwhelming backing, with 1,809 out of more than 2,000 eligible voters lining up behind them at a special general meeting.





"Subject to final agreement, league and FA (Football Association) confirmation – the RR McReynolds Company, LLC will take 100 percent control of Wrexham Football Club Limited from the WST," said a Supporters Trust statement.





"Both parties will now proceed with finalising the details of the takeover, and we will update Wrexham supporters as soon as we can."





Wrexham have been in fan ownership since 2011 and the planned takeover could see an investment of up to £2 million in the north Wales club, with the possibility of a documentary film on life at the Racecourse Ground as well.





Reynolds and McElhenney presented their vision to trust members during a virtual meeting on November 8 where they said they wanted to attend as many games as possible and "have a pint with the fans."





Monday's WST statement added: "As Wrexham supporters, we would like to wish them the very best of luck in charge of our football club and look forward to what the future brings."--AFP

