Taylor Swift reveals she did not buy her Masters

US singer is breaking her silence following reports that Scooter Braun has sold the masters to her first six albums.

On Monday, Variety reported that Braun's Ithaca Holdings LLC sold the master rights to Taylor Swift’s first six albums. That report did not name the buyer but characterized it as an investment fund that paid "north of $300 million" for the music.





Soon after the story broke, Swift posed a statement to Twitter saying she was notified that Braun had sold her masters to Shamrock Holdings, a private equity firm. The sale comes more than a year after Braun's controversial acquisition of Swift's masters sparked a public feud between the music mogul and the pop star.





According to Swift, Shamrock Holdings "bought 100% of my music, videos, and album art from Scooter Braun."





"This was the second time my music had been sold without my knowledge," she said.





Though Swift noted she was initially hopeful about the purchase and working with Shamrock Holdings, her view of the deal changed when she learned that Braun will continue to profit from her work after the sale.





"I was hopeful and open to the possibility of a partnership with Shamrock, but Scooter's participation is a non-starter for me," wrote Swift, who also posted a letter she said was sent to the firm on Oct. 28. In the letter, Swift said she refused to partner with the firm as long as her music continued to benefit Braun and his company, Ithaca Holdings.



