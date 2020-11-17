Two arrested for throwing stones at train





Two young men were arrested from Akhaura Rail Station on charge of throwing stones at a train in Brahmanbaria.

The accused are Alauddin, 23, of Moniandho village and Jabed Mia, 21, of Nabinagar upazila were arrested from the north outer signal of the rail station on Sunday night, said Sakiul Azam Khan, officer-in-charge of Akhaura Railway Police Station.



According to police, Alauddin and Jabed threw stones at Dhaka-bound ‘Godhuli Express’ from Chattogram while crossing the Akhaura Rail Station.





A case was filed against them on Sunday night and they were produced before the court on Monday.





Throwing stones at running trains is a criminal offence and many people have been injured in such incidents that occurred across the country often.





Besides, the doors and windows of many trains got damaged.





In 2013, Preeti Das, 27, was killed after being hit by a stone thrown at the train she was travelling on at Bhatiari area of Chattogram.





At least 150 incidents of stone-throwing take place each year on average, causing Tk 1.45 crore damage, railway Secretary Mofazzal Hossain said in 2018.





The railways authorities now urge passengers to keep the windows shut to protect themselves from stones hurled at the trains.

