Sweden bans public events of more than eight people to combat COVID-19 surge





Sweden has cut its limit on attendance at public gatherings to eight people, as its light-touch approach to the coronavirus pandemic continues to be tested by a surge in new infections and hospitalisations.





Public gatherings have until now had to adhere to limits of between 50 and 300 people depending on the type of event. Sweden’s prime minister Stefan Lofven said the new, stricter limit would come into force from November 24th.





The new ban only applies to public gatherings such as sporting and cultural events, as the government does not have the authority to ban private gatherings in homes.





Schools and restaurants will stay open, for example, though the latter have already been limited to a maximum of eight people per table.





Swedes have also already been advised not to socialise with anyone outside their household.





Lofven on Monday sounded an ominous note on the importance of limiting social contacts.





"It's going to get worse. Do your duty and take responsibility for stopping the spread of the virus," he said.





"Don't go to the gym, don't go to the library, don't have parties. Cancel."





Last week, the government announced that bars and restaurants would no longer be allowed to serve alcohol after 10:00 pm from November 20 until the end of February.





Media reported that many clubs and bars were jam-packed this past weekend as youths took advantage of the last opportunity for late-night partying.





