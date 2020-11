Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan has tested negative for COVID-19 but is still self-isolating, and is doing well, the ministry's Public Relations Officer Sharif Mahmud said.





He received his positive result on n Saturday, went to the DMFR Molecular Lab and Diagnostics in Dhanmondi on Monday for test again.



But the report came out negative from the lab.



Despite getting a negative report, the minister is at home.





Leave Your Comments