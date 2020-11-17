Threat to chop Shakib into pieces, miscreant arrested





Regarding Shakib Al Hasan’s Kolkata’s Kali puja attending issue Mohsin Talukdar, 25 son of Azad Baksh of Shahpur Talukderpara came in Facebook live and he threatened Sakib with a machete to chop him into pieces, and if needed he will reach Dhaka on foot to terminate Sakib Al Hasan.

Later in the evening Mohsin apologized on Facebook live and told the cricketer to apologize to the nation.

To arrest Mohsin a drive conducted by joint team of Rab-9 and police after being tipped off about offender’s location and arrested him in Tuesday morning from maigon in South Sunamganj, said Ashraf Ullah Taher deputy commissioner of Sylhet Metropolitan Police. Later he was moved to Jalalabad Police Station.

A case under the Digital Act against Mohsin was filed on Monday by Mahbub Morshed Sub-Inspector for threatening the all rounder Shakib Al Hasan.





