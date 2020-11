A power outage gripped Sylhet since morning after a fire broke out at Kumargaon power station.





According to Mokammel Hossain, chief engineer of Sylhet Polli Bidyut Distribution Department, the fire broke out at the Kumargaon 120MW Power Station around 11:30am.





Four firefighting units rushed in and contained the fire.





The cause of the fire could not be known immediately.





Power supply to Sylhet district remained suspended since the incident.