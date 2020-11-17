A promised land had a December 16, 1971

-Anwar A. Khan





Reviews are so important for authors, not only to assist them with advertising but to give the authors valuable feedback on their work.





Freedom fighters were people who sacrificed their lives selflessly for the freedom of their country. Every country has its fair share of freedom fighters. People look up to them in terms of patriotism and love for one’s country. They are considered the epitome of patriotic people.





One cannot emphasizes enough on the importance of freedom fighters. After all, they are the ones because of whom we celebrate Independence Day. No matter how small a role they played, they are very much significant today as they were in those times. Moreover, they revolted against the Pakistani colonizers so as to stand up for the country and its people.





Furthermore, most of the freedom fighters even went to war to safeguard the freedom of their people. It did not matter that they had no training; they did it for the pure intention of making their country free. Most of the freedom fighters sacrificed their lives in the war for independence in 1971.





Most importantly, freedom fighters inspired and motivated others to fight injustice. They are the pillars behind the freedom movement. They made people aware of their rights and their power. It is all because of the freedom fighters that we prospered into a free country free from any kind of colonizers.





On December 16, 197, Bangladesh attained freedom from the brutal Pakistan’s regime after being ruled by them for over two decennaries.





The author Shahab Udddin Mahmud was born on 1978, hails from Chattogram. He was a brilliant student since his school days. He did his Masters in Islamic History and Culture and is now engaged in teaching profession. He belongs to new generation. He didn’t personally witness our struggles of glorious liberation war of 1971 to attain Bangladesh. But out of his tremendous interest, he studied extensively about our life and death battles to establish Bangladesh in 1971.





He then penned-down to write a record or narrative description which actually be chanced in Bangladesh from March, 1971 to December 1971. The Daily Janakantha carried his narratives on everyday basis. And the present book is the compilation of those invaluable write-ups.

The book has been dedicated to our Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





Prof Dr. Anupam Sen, Vice Chancellor of Premier University, Chattogram has written the well-thought-out ‘Forward’ for this book.





When writing this book, Shahab Udddin Mahmud gathered information from 92 sources which he has mentioned in the book.





Shahab Udddin Mahmud 's book traces his own political awakening in the hopes that other people will follow in his footsteps and understand that they have an imperative to speak out about injustice caused by Pakistani rulers, particularly Pakistan’s bestial army and their brutish local mango-twigs in the land of Bangladesh throughout the year 1971.





The must-read chronicles of 1971 and histories that are captivating us, if we start reading this book.





It is a masterclass in how great books are built, and is peppered with anecdotes about powerful people. The writer’s painstaking research process and attention to detail is well known; here, we learn more about his subject-matters.





Shahab Uddin’s ability to reveal recognizable truths about the everyday human experienced in 1971 without ever lacking in style. The book has some very appealing recipes.





About 400 pages, it's a big book in every sense of the word, and one that's a distinct delight to spend time with. The truth really can be stranger than fiction, if anyone reads this book.





It is a masterpiece of history, politics, and memory. Actually, it’s just a masterpiece, period.Rarely has such dirty, troubling, and human tale been told with his stylus of writing.





It charts its beginnings and their own incredible journey to uncovering the blood-bath that betided in 1971.





It's a beautifully written, totally engrossing story unlike any we've read before and will surely be one of the most talked-about books of the year.





Uncovering the true story of notorious murders that haunted us for about 50 years.





It's no exaggeration to say that this might be the most anticipated accounts of, well, all time.Read it once and you'll never look at getting dressed the same way again. Tears will roll-down your cheeks.





The book is like an old favorite to revisit the year of 1971, though very painful.





This intimate portrait takes you behind the lens of one of the greats for readers to create their own masterpieces at home.





This beautiful book invites you to beckon to stay awhile.It's expected to be a best seller on our glorious liberation war to establish Bangladesh, if it is known to Bangladesh loving readers.





The book is not only beautiful to behold but fascinating to read as well.This is the perfect book to add to your reading table.





It is a book to witness to unspeakable painful history of our people who encountered in 1971.In a year filled with so much grief and mourning, it might seem odd to read a book about the architecture of memorials—but how and where we grieve together is an important part of our civic identity and helps define our public spaces. This poignant collection looks at nine months’ structures commemorating some of the most destructive events of the 20th century, including war, terrorism, brutal murders in millions.





This intimate portrait takes you behind the lens of one of the greats.

In this book, Shahab Uddin Mahmud reveals the struggles that have kept him from truly appreciating his success and shares lessons from his own journey to inspire, enlighten, and motivate readers.





It will make fascinating reading for any student of history.The learning curve for me as a judge for that prize is in realising how high the quality of the narratives is overall.





This is a political book which has managed to be brilliant despite having been turned around to fit political timelines or events from March to December, 1971.





The essentials of a good political read are for it to be informed—which can, I guess, be driven by access; in other cases, hours of research in an archive; insightful—something which genuinely changes how we perceive an event or a politician or a policy. Obviously, it also has to be well written.





The author takes as his subject the question that has become incredibly politically timely. He does all of this and sets out this incredibly interesting and truthful narration in what I think is a wonderful and warm prose style as well. It is a really fantastic read.





I genuinely and really loved it.





Having covered it and spoken to many of those involved, Shahab Uddin’s access is peerless. I am certainly going to recommend to those who have a genuine interest to know the history of Bangladesh’s just fight to establish its own homeland in 1971. This will undoubtedly shed new insight into the roles of our people of all classes.





This book is essential reading not only to understand those savage incidents, but also the entire issue of Pakistan’s army’s brutality and the liberation movement of Bangladesh.





It's a powerful testament to our glorious liberation war of 1971.





Though Shahab Udddin Mahmud belongs to new generation, he is an enormously gifted author, and his writing — classifiable, and beautiful — reads like the work of a writer who has been working for decades, not one who has yet to turn 50.





Just like ’Ekatorrer Protidin (Every day of 1971)’ is a quietly stunning book, a masterpiece that asks us to reflect on what we owe to the people who enter our lives. There's no easy answer, of course, but Shahab Uddin, at one point, comes close: You just have to stick around. That's enough. It has to be.





Politics and Political Books affect us personally and collectively. Political books sometimes dive a little deeper into policy and single aspects of the system. Reading books on politics will expand our thinking and add a different, more in-depth point of view.





To display substantial knowledge of the book's content, strengths, and weaknesses, as well as the ability to think critically about an academic argument are truly portrayed in this book.





Content of the book answers three questions very clearly

1.) What is the writer of the book trying to communicate?

2.) How clearly and convincingly did the author get his message across to the readers?

3.) Is the message worth reading?

The significance of the book is immense, because it has captured almost every day happening of our glorified liberation war of 1971. It’s a brilliant book.





Shahab Udddin Mahmud’s book titled, “Ekatorrer Protidin (Every day of 1971)” doesn’t belong to any area of Bangladesh. It is a book which has depicted how the Bengalis protected their everyday existence, how the freedom fighting continued every nook and corner of Bangladesh. In point of fact, the book has comprised of our everyday blood-shedding and the history of our progress of victory.





The author deserves our feeling of delighted approval and liking. I wish it will be read by many to know of our glorious history, though very dreadful.





The reviewer is an independent political analyst who writes on politics, political and human-centered figures, current and international affairs





‘Ekatorrer Protidin (Every day of 1971)’Volume: 1, Author: Shahab Udddin Mahmud, Publisher: Kazla Publications Ltd., Dhaka

Leave Your Comments