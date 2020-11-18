Diner Sheshe





"I'm the oldest child- after my graduation I wanted to provide for my family, so I applied for a position with Delhi Police. I wanted to be a government employee. But I wasn't selected. I knew I had to quickly move on to something else- I wanted to relieve the burden of running the household from my Bauji's shoulders.







So I took up the job of a driver at a shipping company and began going for out-station assignments. Even though I had to drive long distances, I didn't mind as the money was good. Seeing me become independent, Bauji fixed my marriage, and a year later I was blessed with a daughter. When I held her for the first time, I knew I wanted to give her the world.







I started working hard so that she could have a good life- that was my only goal. I took up more assignments- I'd only be home once or twice a week. This took a toll on my family; so to make them smile, I'd give them small gifts whenever I returned. 2 years back, I missed my daughter's 3rd birthday; so I later surprised her with a bicycle. When she saw it, she was back to- 'Papa best hain!' That day, I knew I wanted a more stable job. For my first consignment I had to pick up a shipment from Leh. But it started snowing unexpectedly there- the roads got slippery and my vehicle began moving downwards.





There was no network so I hadn't spoken to my family in 2 days; I wanted to reassure my wife, but the only way to do that was in person. So with renewed determination, I asked the local police to help tow my vehicle to a lower altitude. Slowly, I got back on the road.







I took a tea break and rested when I reached Manali and then left for Delhi. The thought of reuniting with my family, and of the customers eagerly awaiting their packages kept me going. I didn't want to let them down- I had a duty towards them.







Humans of Bombay, Fb



