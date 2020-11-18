Worldwide waffling





Moderna Inc's experimental vaccine was 94.5% effective in preventing COVID-19 based on interim data from a late-stage trial, the company said on Monday, becoming the second U.S. drugmaker to report results that far exceed expectations. Together with Pfizer Inc's vaccine, which is also more than 90% effective, and pending more safety data and regulatory review, the United States could have two vaccines authorized for emergency use in December with as many as 60 million doses of vaccine available this year.











Rugby Australia chair Hamish McLennan has thrown the doors open for more Argentinian players to join Australian Super Rugby clubs in the wake of the Pumas' historic win against the All Blacks.In the days after Argentina's emotional 25-15 win over New Zealand, talk has turned to the South American nation's future in southern hemisphere rugby.International travel restrictions will see Australia and New Zealand play local Super Rugby for another year in 2021, and with South African teams heading north to play in the PRO14, the Jaguares are without a competition.A healthy contingent of Mario Ledesma's side ply their trade for European clubs, but there is also a large group of Argentinian players who run the risk of playing no rugby until July's inbound Tests, or even the Rugby Championship thereafter.









Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has kickstarted the rehearsals of his feature directorial comeback film starring Emma Thompson. Kapur, whose last film was 2007's Elizabeth: The Golden Age, tweeted about the rehearsals on Monday.Deadlinehad earlier this month reported about the film. Billed as a 'cross-cultural romantic comedy' titled What's Love Got To Do With It?, it also stars Lily James and Shazad Lateef.











German Chancellor Angela Merkel and state leaders are expected on Monday to impose new measures, including compulsory mask-wearing at schools and drastic restrictions on household gatherings, to tame a second coronavirus wave before Christmas.A draft document of the measures, seen by Reuters, also said people would be urged to avoid private parties completely in coming weeks.Germany this month imposed a "lockdown light" to rein in a second wave that is sweeping much of Europe. Bars and restaurants are closed, but schools and shops remain open.Numbers of new infections are no longer growing exponentially, but a fall in infections is not yet foreseeable, the document said.



