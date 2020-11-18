Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University gets new VC



The government has appointed Dr Md Shahidur Rashid Bhuiyan, a Genetics and Plant Breeding Department professor, as vice-chancellor of Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University for the next four years. The Secondary and Higher Education Division of the Education Ministry issued a gazette notification in this regard on Tuesday. The appointment has been made as per approval of President and Chancellor of the University, the notification said adding that it will come into effect immediately.

