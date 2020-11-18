Rangamati Zila Parishad holds views-exchange meeting

Secretary of Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs Ministry Shafikul Ahmed speaking at a views-exchange meeting marking development in agricultural and tourism sector at Rangamati town on Tuesday. -AA



A views exchange meeting has been held in the auditorium of Rangamati Hill Tracts Zila Parishad in the presence of Secretary of Ministry of Chattogram Hill Tracts Affairs Muhammad Safiqul Ahammed on Monday.







He talked with the officers, officials and with the officers of the handed over department about education, agriculture, health, fisheries, Tourism sectors including housing project for the homeless people in Rangamati upazila area. He said that, "Initiatives have been taken for a mountain bike competition from Sajek to Thanchi for introducing the area internationally."







He said drawing attention of the scientists and the researchers to invent varieties of the fisheries, livestock and agriculture cultivation in Rangamati to fulfill the demand of the area including other areas of the country. He stressed on the tourism industry saying that, to develop the Hill tracts area of the country we have to emphasize on the development projects, which are relevant to the demands of hill tracts area.







Secretary said, "The ministry will provide overall cooperation in discussing, advising or cooperating with the ministry on any issue for the development of the hilly areas."





Rangamati Hill Tracts Zila council's Chairman Brish Ketu Chakma presided over the views exchange meeting. Chief executive officer Md Ashraful Islam, executive engineer Birol Barua, Civil Surgeon Dr Bipash Khisa, District training officer of agriculture department Krishna Prasad Mallik, AGM of BISIC Md Muntasir Mamun, Veterinary surgeon dr Deboraj Chakma, Deputy Director of Horticulture department Dr Md Abdul Jabbar, District sports officer Shwapon Kishore Chakma, District primary education officer Robiul Hossain, Chief cotton development officer Paresh Chandra Chakma, Acting director of Cultural institutes' of ethnic group Runel Chakma, District education officer Uttam Khisha, Zila cultural officer Anusinthiya Chakma, Deputy assistant of livestock officer Ratan Kumar Dey, Nursing instructor Shima Mondol, Principal of RPTI Obaydur Rahman, Deputy director of District Social Services Md Omar Faruk, Executive Engineer of Public Health, Anupam Dey, Family Planning's Dr Baby Tripura, Assistant Librarian Sunilmoy Chakma, Trainer of Department of Youth Development Rupak Kumar Barua, Zila Fisheries Officer Sribash Chandra Chanda, Project Director of Fisheries Resource Development of Chattogram Hill Tracts area Md Yasin, Zila parishad's Public Relations officer Arunendu Tripura including Accounting and Monitoring Officer Khorshedul Alam Chowdhury were present among other Zila parishad's officials.



Brish Ketu Chakma chairman of Rangamati Hill Tracts Zila Parishad addressed as the president of the views-exchange meeting. He said, "The arrival of the secretary was very important and positive to understand the field level administration and the overall situation within a month of taking charge of the ministry." He sought the cooperation of the ministry in filling the manpower deficit of various departments.







