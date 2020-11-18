In memoriam Soumitra Chatterjee





Soumitra Chatterjee, an iconic figure in the world of Bengali culture passed away in the afternoon hours of November 15, 2020 after a prolonged forty days illness at South Kolkata's Bellevue Hospital. He was admitted to this hospital on October 6, 2020 on account of the occurrence of Covid-19 pandemic. Though he recovered from Covid-19 but subsequently there were complications which cropped up in his body. All these could be overcome by dint of his courage, determination and perseverance.







Though he lived an illustrious life but he was always forthright and down to earth in his demeanor. Having born in an erudite family in the year 1935 in Krishnanagar, on January 19, it was from his kid stage he was drawn to the art of writing poetry, recitation and writing prose and essays which he continued till the last breath in this eternity. What Soumitra Babu was in his prolonged octogenarian longevity but basically he was multifaceted and prolific personality in the world of Bengali language, literature and culture. During his prolonged innings Soumitra Chatterjee wrote several books of common academic interests which later on become a part and parcel of Bengali literature. Among the entire major literary works of achievement by Chatterjee are stated as follow:







Kabita Samagra, Natak Samagra, Rachana Samagra, Protidino Tobo Gatha, Choritrorer Sandhane, Manikder Sange and Chorithra.





Beyond Apu-20 favorite film roles of Soumitra Chatterjee he acted in at least 14 films directed by Satyajit Ray. Prominent among the films which Chatterjee played which was directed by Satyajit Ray are Apur Sangsar, Aparajito, Abhijan, Charulata, Aranyer Din Ratri, Ashani Sanket, Sonar Kella, Joy Baba Felunath, Hirak Rajar Deshe, Ghare Bahire, Gana Shatru, Shaka Prosakha, Ganadevta and Samapti. Apart from the fourteen films being directed by legendary Satyajit Ray, he also acted under other directors Mrinal Sen, Tapan Sinha, Shibaprosad Ray and Nandita Ray. Other films which he acted were Kshudito Pashan, Jhinder Bondi, Monihar, Tin Bhubaner Pare, Prothom Kadam Phul, Akash Kusum, Baksho Badal, Basanta Bilap, Kony and Bela Seshe.







Soumitra Chatterjee apart from being a prolific actor he was a person of tremendous versatility. Academically he did his Masters in Bengali language and literature from Calcutta University way back in the year 1959. It was quite interesting to note his erudition in all branches of literatures and other subjects was really unique. He was noted poet of repute plus a poignant elocutionist of note only in the national level of India but also in the international level. He was also well reputed in our closer and cordial neighbor like Bangladesh. It was heartening to note a representative from Deputy High Commissioner for Peoples Republic of Bangladesh Mr M. M. Iqbal (First Officer Press) paid floral tributes to Late Bard. I know from close quarters that Theatre and Dramatics Department under Fine Arts of Dhaka University they always reminisce Late Chatterjee with a heavy heart.







There is a common proverb that whenever any talented soul departs from the threshold of our memory they cannot be forgotten throughout our lives. Those who are talented they are always adored by their innumerable fans and foes. Even Sandip Roy said even it was noticeable on many occasions if required he pushed the trolleys of some of the films directed by Satyajit Ray which was rarely seen among modern actors. Being a person from the stage he was equally dedicated to each and every field he was deeply involved with. Another interesting point to be noted he was always amiable to all younger generations who were involved into acting along with writing.







Now Soumitra Babu has departed to a new world from where he will never come back. His demise will be an irrepressible loss to the cultural world of Bengal but somebody has to don the mantle in the regard. I am sure that his talented daughter Poulumi Basu will uphold the noble legacies of her erudite father so that he remains vivid among us in the upcoming days of our life. I am sure those who are cultural minded Bengalis of both sides of the fence they will always be blessed by Late Chatterjee. Among others who should rise up to the occasion are Aparna Sen, Deb Shankar Haldar, Gautam Haldar, Monoj Mitra, Mayuri Mitra, Kaushik Sen etc various other prominent figures in the field. Lastly I feel that Mrs Basu should be rendered all the necessary cooperation so that Soumitra Babu's noble and golden legacies should not be dwindled at all by the next subsequent generations. May The Almighty give Mrs Deepa Chatterjee, Sougata Chatterjee and MrsPoulumiBasu all the relevant courage and fortitude to overcome this crisis so that they are able to don the mantle with ease and alacrity.







I feel that this noble soul should remain vivid in our memories forever. He cannot be forgotten at all by us. This kind of multiple talents will be rarely seen. He will be reminisced through his indelible works.





The writer is a freelance contributor based in Kolkata.



