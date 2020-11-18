



Student Agriculture: "One Student One Integrated Agriculture Farm" is an innovative concept of popularizing agriculture (including Crops, Poultry & Dairy, Fisheries, and Forestry) for the common people living mostly in the rural but also in urban areas of Bangladesh. This could be achieved through the students of both the public and private educational institutes with the ultimate intension being to improve the lives of the people in their respective communities.







Firstly, the program should have a top-down approach where the relevant ministries and government departments offer advice and guidance to the authorities of the educational institutes under their jurisdiction. They in turn should then offer that guidance to their respective students through a structured program that offers advice on what to do, how to do it, where to acquire resources (like seeds). Secondly, the same advice could be provided through the union council chairman to the non-student demographic. Thirdly, advice may also be provided through the proposed "Research, Development and Implementing Cells" of Agriculture and Cooperative Affairs Sub-Committee of Bangladesh Awami League (through Union, Upazila and District Committees) and/ or any other means available such as Govt. and non-govt. organizations working at the grass-root level.







It is envisioned that the students will follow the organic methods of cultivation, also known as 'Green Cultivation'. This means growing different types of vegetables without the use of any hazardous chemical fertilizers or pesticides. From a funding perspective, the key thing to consider is that we are not proposing any budget from the Govt. as such. The local resources available in the previously mentioned organizations will be utilized for the program instead. However for this innovative program to be successful, a strong order and directive are needed from the Honorable Prime Minister, Bangabandhu Kanya Sheikh Hasina and the relevant Ministries and Departments, as well as the educational institutes that directly engage with the students (the program end user). For very little cost, (only the price of seeds and little fertilizer where required) the stakeholders will achieve a fresh, healthy and contamination-free balanced diet for themselves. Moreover, the plants would provide environmental protection from the adverse effect of climate change.



In the program, all students will be encouraged to grow a wide variety of agricultural crops, especially vegetables (such as Lal Shak, Pui Shak, Data Shak, Palong Shak, Dhoniapata, Brinjal, Chilli, Lao, Chalkumra, Misti Kumra, Chicinga, Karola, Cucumber etc.). There will also be guidance on rearing of small scale chicken, duck and goat and dairy farms. Small scale fisheries (including pond cultivation) will also be encouraged during the lean season. Finally, the guidance will extend to horticultural, forestry and medicinal plants. These will especially include different types of fruit plants like Papaya, Pyara, Lebu, Tal (palm) Shajna (moringa), Am, Jam, Kathal, Bel, Kamrangha, Jambura, as well as Neemand other medicinal plants etc.







Wood producing plants could even be considered. If encouraged and supported in the correct way, the students could also seek advice from Agriculture Extension personnel, Agricultural Research organizations and NGOs. This would require cooperation on their part by being part of the program. The internet, especially YouTube is a ready source of information available to all. However, the best approach and one that will maybe need a little funding, is to produce one common document (or multiple pamphlets with each one covering a specific topic of interest such as "fruit plants" or "chicken farming") offering all of the guidance and information anyone would need to get started with this program. This could all be made available online for free to anyone who has internet access. Individual organizations can then print and supply only the relevant information pack that interests the end user (student).







The program would enable most households in rural and urban areas to cultivate and reap the benefits of growing their own food. This would not only have a direct monetary impact for the end user but also have a positive environmental and social impact to the community. In the present Coronavirus crisis, the importance of boosting your immunity by consuming contamination free fresh fruits and vegetables is even more important than before. Any excess produce can always be sold at market further providing contamination free food to other people in the community. Longer term, a combined countrywide effort to plant more will also provide protection against soil subsidence from flooding and other natural weather phenomena. For the individual, this program additionally provides a positive outlet for their energy and focus, dissuading time wastage on less fruitful pursuits.







When we consider where the actual plantation could be achieved, Khas lands, roadsides, railway side, char lands, embankments etc. can all be utilized by the students to plant trees of different varieties. Students from urban areas and city dwellers could make use of vacant lands near their homes and most importantly they can also use the rooftop of their houses as a secure planting location. Balconies in homes offer the ideal location to plant vine or creeper types of plants like korola, cucumber and other vegetables. Any type of unused containers (like used oil containers) can be used to plant; no specialized planting pots are required for this endeavor. The idea here is to remove any excuse (especially monetary) which would dissuade an uptake of the program. This should be cheap, easy and rewarding to be successful. The institutes supporting the program may also offer up any of their own vacant lands to cultivate seasonal vegetables and other crops under the guidance of the institute's authorities. In addition to basic and simple planting guidance, the program could highlight the use of vermicompost technology, organic fertilizers, and many other innovative production technologies for those who are interested. The guidance should cater to all levels of ability, interest, understanding and funding. The program guidance document could even group the advice based on these attributes so that the individual can quickly decipher what they could and would want to undertake easily.







A few more ideas regarding the concept like a high power committee may be formed with the Secretary of Ministry of Agriculture, Education, Livestock, Forest and Environment, Fisheries, Information, responsible persons from the Prime Minister's office, DAE, and other relevant organizations. A manual may be prepared with the help of Ministry of Agriculture and relevant research and extension organizations. The mentioned Ministries and Departments may be involved directly because they have root-level workers from Block Supervisors to union to district level personnel. Primarily, the Upazila Agriculture office of DAE and other Upazila officers related to whole agriculture (Crop, Fisheries, Poultry and Dairy, and Forestry) systems to give a short training to the teachers, voluntarily, to initiate the concept and then the teachers will be giving advice and training to their own students in their Institutes and will supply a production manual. The teachers will be following the students' activities and evaluate their performance incorporating annual assessment. The students may also learn the techniques of the plantation from their parents and grandparents, personnel of Agriculture Extension, Agricultural Research organizations, NGOs and also from YouTube, internet and other media as well as educational institutes may supply necessary instructions.







A pilot program may be taken with a few Educational Institutes in the beginning. First, at least 20 Women Colleges from eight divisions may be selected to introduce the program, then step by step we may introduce all the educational institutes. We have already started piloting the concept through Kashinathpur Women College, Bera, Pabna. In this initiative, first, all the teachers will be following the concept and practice in their own residence and also each teacher will train at least 10 students to practice the concept in their own house.













The writer is Ex-professor of Chittagong University and Former Vice-Chancellor, Pabna University of Science and Technology.

Email: This is only a concept; we are seeking advice, suggestions, feedback etc. from different related Govt. and non-govt. organizations, ministries, educationists, agriculturists, researchers, planners, civil societies, and other organizations about the concept to finalize the program.The writer is Ex-professor of Chittagong University and Former Vice-Chancellor, Pabna University of Science and Technology.Email: [email protected]

Leave Your Comments