'Contribution of govt banks to economic dev undeniable'

Salman F Rahman, Adviser of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, yesterday inaugurated the 579th branch of Rupali Bank at Sholla Bazar under Nawabganj upazila in Dhaka through online.



Prime Minister's Adviser for Private Industry and Investment Salman F Rahman said, "The private sector could not be emerged without government-owned banks. The public sector of the country has been established through government banks." He came up with the remarks at the inauguration ceremony of the Rupali Bank's 579th branch at Sholla Bazar under Nawabganj upazila in Dhaka through online.





The bank's Chairman Monzur Hossain MP presided over the program, while Managing Director and CEO Md Obayed Ullah Al Masud delivered welcome speech. Salman F Rahman said, "We have achieved the current position in the world arena with the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina."





"Country's economy has turned into a role model for the world due to patronization of the Premier. She always used to give us the right direction when it comes to what to do," he added. Speaking on the occasion, Manjur Hossain said, "The country's economy has survived during coronavirus pandemic due to the efficient leadership of the Prime Minister." In the welcome speech, Rupali Bank Managing Director and CEO Md Obayed Ullah Al Masud said, "We have given a loan of Tk 10 crore to 1,000 dairy farmers through Milk Vita. We have paid it for the sale of the surplus milk. Although, many people died from coronavirus, none died for want of foods. It has become possible due to the far-sighted leadership of the Prime Minister." He also said, "Farmers of Nawabganj will be provided assistance through this branch to revive the agriculture sector in the area."



Among others, high officials and executives of the bank along with local dignitaries attended the program.





Leave Your Comments