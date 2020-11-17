Salman to play cameo in SRK's movie





Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are two of the biggest superstars of Bollywood. While they may have had their rough patch, on the whole the two have always been cordial. In recent years, the two actors made cameo appearances in each other's films. Shah Rukh Khan did a cameo for Salman Khan's 2017 film 'Tubelight' while Salman Khan returned the favor by appearing in SRK's 2018 film 'Zero'. Now, Shah Rukh Khan is preparing to make a comeback on screen with Siddharth Anand's film 'Pathan'. The 'Raees' actor's screen comeback will also see him and Salman Khan sharing screen. Bollywood Hungama had earlier reported that Salman Khan had been signed for a crucial role in 'Pathan'. He will have an extended special appearance in the film. We have now learnt that the actor will be reprising his role as Tiger from the 'Ek Tha Tiger' franchise. Salman will be shooting for 12 days post which he will start shooting for 'Tiger 3'. Both 'Pathan' and 'Tiger 3' are being produced by Yash Raj Films.

Leave Your Comments