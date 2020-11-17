Published:  11:52 PM, 17 November 2020

Olivia Colman shares shoot experience

'The Crown Season 4': Olivia Colman Says she will miss laughing with everyone on set Oscar winning-actress Olivia Colman feels it will be hard for her to top the experience of shooting for the web-series The Crown, though she would love to play other roles. "As an actor, I am excited to play other roles but I have enjoyed this job so much and I will miss sitting with and laughing with everyone on set. We really were having the time of our lives, and that group of people will be a very hard act to follow," Colman said, reports femalefirst.co.uk. The 46-year-old Olivia Colman enjoyed shooting in picturesque Scotland for scenes where the royals were on their summer break at their Balmoral estate.   



