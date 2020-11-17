Dipjol becoming a grandfather again





Monowar Hossain Dipjol, the most popular actor in Dhaka films, is becoming a grandfather again. Recently, it was reported that his daughter Oliza Monowar is going to be the mother of a second child. Oliza's Baby Shower was held on Monday. Her father Dipjol, mother and her husband Arpan were present at the time. Urging all to pray for her, Oliza told the media, "Alhamdulillah, everything is fine now. I'm healthy. I urge all to pray for me." Oliza tied the knot with businessman Arpan in mid-2018. This is the second child of Arpan, Oliza. Last year, the couple's first child was born. Oliza Monowar studied Business Studies in London, as well as Film and Media and Makeup. She also taught Film and Media at a government college there.





