Farooque tests positive for Covid-19



Celebrated actor Akbar Hossain Pathan MP, popularly known as Farooque, tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. He has been admitted to Kurmitola General Hospital in the capital, reports Somoy TV.







Confirming the matter, the hospital Director Brigadier General Jamil Ahmed said the famed actor is in good physical condition. "He has some other illnesses. So as an extra precaution he was advised to be admitted to the hospital," he added.







Akbar Hossain Pathan was elected Member of Parliament from Dhaka-17 (Gulshan) constituency in 2018. With a career spanning over five decades in Dhallywood, Farooque has been a prominent face in the Bangladeshi mainstream film industry. He also fought in the 1971 Liberation War. For his outstanding contribution to Bangladeshi films, he has received many awards including the National Film Award in 1975 for the film 'Lathial'. He has received the award again in 2016, in the category of 'Lifetime Achievement'.





'Abar Tora Manush Ho' (1973), 'Sujon Sokhi' (1975), 'Sareng Bou' (1978), 'Golapi Ekhon Train a' (1978), 'Shaheb' (1979), 'Mia Bhai' (1987), 'Padma Meghna Jamuna' (1991), 'Koti Takar Kabin' (2006) are some of the most iconic films.

