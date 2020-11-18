Kusum Sikder's new music video

Kusum Sikder



Popular model, actress and singer Kusum Sikder has not done any work in the media for a long time. This time the model actress has returned to the world of entertainment after a break. She recently sang folk songs. Kusum Sikder has also performed in the video of this song.





The five finalists have been announced as the winners of the third edition of the reality show 'Magic Bauliana' due to Corona. Music videos of five folk songs have been made for those five. And in the video of that song, Kusum Sikder has performed in unison with the folk music artists.





Apart from this, Fazlur Rahman Babu, Chanchal Chowdhury, Tarin Jahan, MeherAfrozShaon will be seen performing with four other songs.





Kusum Sikder said, "Although I am not a professional musician, I have joined such an exceptional initiative because I love music. I have enjoyed the experience of singing folk songs with new artists.





The songs have been arranged by Khayyam San Sandhi. Filmed by Nazrul Islam Raju. It will have its world premiere on Maasranga Television soon. Apart from this, the radio will be broadcast day and night along with the YouTube channel of 'Magic Bauliana' and the YouTube channel of Maasranga Television.

