Ed Tech Startup Dokkho trains 500 non resident Bangladesh













Technologically based education startup Dokkho successfully trained 500 non-resident Bangladeshis by three month long online course.





Bangladeshis from 25 countries like Oman, Qatar, UAE, Kuwait, France, India, Bahrain, Singapore, Italy, UK, France, Sweden, etc. participated in the program.





Dokkho started its journey in 2019 to cater to the needs of the informal workers, with special attention to migrant workers. Non-Resident Bangladeshis all over the world not only require various skill-sets to perform their jobs, but also need to speak basic English fluently. In addition they need training on negotiation skills, casual conversational skills, Government form filling skills (immigration, passport) etc .





Siam Hasan, a participant from Qatar, “We are all delighted to have completed the course. I also think people who are yet to get trained are waiting for such a valuable opportunity.”

Sabina Yasmin from Jordan stated, “I am thankful to Sonia Ma’am & Iqbal Sir for arranging this opportunity for us.”

“Now that Dokkho has trained me to speak English well, I can negotiate properly for a better lifestyle”, said Al Mamun from Mauritius.





The closing ceremony of the course was held on the 15th of November 2020, in which the 350 participants who completed the three-month course received certificates.









Sonia Bashir Kabir, Founder & Chairman of Dokkho said, "My dream and long-term goal is for Dokkho to attract a new breed of micro-preneurs hoping to help the informal workers understand business dynamics, community and distribution networks as well as soft skills like marketing and communication."









Dokkho app will be available in both IOS and Android and will offer a freemium model. All learning content will be Dokkho proprietary. Dokkho aims to democratize technology to reach the masses; its goal is to upskill and reskill the migrant & Informal workers, male & female. A few highlights of the app besides skills training include:





1) an assisted job registry that will help migrant workers find jobs

2) platform for migrant workers to expand their services and assist each other to provide business leads, share problems, communicate and mentor.

3) skill-based groups to inspire workers to start their own business; assist them to network in order to learn about various market opportunities.

