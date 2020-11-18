Mental Health Institute registrar remand



Police have arrested Dr Abdullah Al Mamun, registrar of the National Institute of Mental Health and Hospital, in a case over the killing of a police officer in a clinic.





He was arrested from his residence at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Government Staff Quarters on Tuesday, said DMP Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Harunor Rashid, reports bdnews24.com. A Dhaka court remanded the physician for two days, allowing the police to interrogate him in their custody.







The case is tied to the killing of Anisul Karim, a senior assistant superintendent of police, by the employees of Mind Aid hospital earlier this month.





"Mamun was arrested following the information provided by the four suspects arrested earlier over the case. It was following Mamun's suggestion that police official Anisul ended up in Mind Aid hospital through middlemen," he said.







Anisul initially went to the government-run NMHI hospital, and he was shifted to Mind Aid, a private hospital in Dhaka's Adabor as suggested by Dr Mamun.





"Dr Mamun used to see patients in another two hospitals in Dhaka and Tangail beside Mind Aid hospital."







The doctor used to get a 30 percent commission on every patient he recommended to Mind Aid, the deputy commissioner said.





Anisul died at the hospital just after he went there to seek treatment for mental issues on Nov 9.





The hospital authorities claimed they were trying to calm Anisul after he became violent, but a widely circulated video from a surveillance camera showed a group of employees beating him in a room.





DC Harun said the CCTV footage of the Mind Aid hospital revealed that some people shoved Anisul into a room while beating him up.





Three to four people kneeled on his back and the others tied his hands. Some of the people hit him in the back of his neck and head with their elbows while the others punched him. Anisul stopped moving at one stage.





Anisul's father Faizuddin Ahmed filed a case with Adabor Police Station over his killing, naming 15 people.





Police have already arrested 12 suspects in the case and the number of arrestees is now 13, after Dr Abdullah Al Mamun was detained.





Mamun, the registrar of NIMH, is not named in the case, said DC Harun. "There's another Dr Abdullah Al Mamun named in the case. Police are trying to arrest three more absconding suspects, including him."







