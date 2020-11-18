Ex deputy speaker Shawkat Ali laid to rest in Shariatpur



Former deputy speaker and valiant freedom fighter Col (retd) Shawkat Ali was laid to eternal rest at his village in Shariatpur district on Tuesday.





Shawkat, also the six time MP of Shariatpur -2 constituency, was buried at his family graveyard at Naria after Zohr prayer, reports UNB.





Earlier, his body was kept at Naria Upazila Central Shaheed Minar where people from all walks of life paid their last tribute to the MP.





Several hundred people including political leaders and representatives of social and cultural organisations were present there. The namaz-e-janaza of the former deputy speaker was held at Naria Bihari Lal High School ground after zohr prayer.





Earlier in the day, the body of the late MP was taken to the Shariatpur Stadium from Dhaka by a helicopter of army around 10:45 am.





Later, his remains was taken to his Naria residence by an ambulance with the help of army and police.





Shawkat Ali breathed his last on Monday morning while undergoing treatment at the Combined Military Hospital, Dhaka with various old age complications.

He was the number 26 accused in the historic 'Agartala Conspiracy Case' which was filed against Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1969 by the then Pakistani rulers.





He had to live with Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in jail due to the case.





Shawkat was elected MP from Shariatpur-2 constituency six times. He was the founding chairman of Muktijoddha Sanghati Parishad and chief advisor of 71 Foundation.







