Kustia Madrasa teacher gets life term jail for raping student



A special court on Tuesday sentenced a madrasa teacher to life term imprisonment for raping a female student in Mirpur Upazila of the district on last month. District and Session Judge Munshi Mohammad Moshiar Rahman handed down the verdict and fined the convict madras teacher TK one lakh.





The prosecution story is in brief that Qader called in a class eight student at his madrasa room and raped her on the night of October 4 last, reports BSS.





He raped the girl for the second time next morning and at certain stage the girl tactfully fled madrasa and disclosed the incident to her mother. Following the incident, the girl's father filed a case implicating Qader with Mirpur Thana and police placed the charge sheet within seven days. Testifying witnesses and evidences the court gave the order under Women and Children Repression Prevention Act in presence of Qader three days after pressing the charges.

