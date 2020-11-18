2 mn people without power in Sylhet



Nearly two million people in Sylhet Division remain without power as a fire broke out at a grid substation in the city snapping transmission lines.





The fire incident took place at the PDB's 33 kV grid substation in Kumargaon area of Sylhet city around 11 in the morning on Tuesday.





Mokammel Hossain, chief engineer of the development and distribution department of the Rural Electrification Board in Sylhet said, the fire damaged two transformers and affected a transmission line to the national grid, which snapped electricity supply.





Responding to a query, Mokammel Hossain said he could not confirm when the power supply would be restored as there were many panels and machinery in the substation.

