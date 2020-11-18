BD to approach new Myanmar govt soon

Rohingya refugees gather at an open field at the Kutupalong refugee camp in Ukhia, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh to commemorate the two years of Myanmar military's ethnic cleansing campaign in Rakhine State on August 25, 2019. -Getty



Bangladesh will resume Rohingya repatriation talks after the full formation of a new government in Myanmar.





Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen came up with the information while talking to journalists after a discussion on 'Sylhet Development Authority Law' at Foreign Service Academy on Tuesday.





The repatriation talks halted due to Covid-19 outbreak and elections in Myanmar.





Bangladesh stands ready to send back Rohingyas, said the Foreign Minister adding that Dhaka will also activate a tripartite mechanism -- Bangladesh-China-Myanmar-- so that Myanmar takes back their Rohingyas. A K Momen went on to say, "Rohingyas remain a big problem. We are engaged in all fronts. Bangladesh's friends like Japan, China, the United Kingdom and the European Union are mounting pressure on Myanmar afresh to resolve the problem."







He added, "Myanmar gives us commitments time and again. But they don't take back their citizens."







The Foreign Minister reiterated that the government will send 100,000 Rohingyas to Bhasan Char. However, it has not fixed any relocation date to that effect.





The ruling National League for Democracy-NLD led by Aung San Suu Kyi clinched a second consecutive landslide win in the national elections in Myanmar held on November 8.





