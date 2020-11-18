Joy urges youths not to forget Liberation War's principles



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ICT Affairs Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy on Tuesday called upon the youths to make their all-out strides to take ahead the country following the fundamental principles of the country's Liberation War. "I request the young generation to never forget the fundamental principles on which Bangladesh was born. You should work for betterment of the nation by your own initiatives without depending on others," he said this while announcing the winners of the Joy Bangla Youth Award 2020, reports BSS.





Joy, also the chairperson of Centre for Research and Information (CRI), joined the ceremony virtually from the USA.





Mentioning secularism as one of the fundamental principles of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, he said, "We all are Bangalees. Hindus, Muslims, Buddhists, Christians . . . we all are Banglees and we are equal." The young generation, he said, will lead the nation in future and it is their duty to work for nation without making only complaints.





"In our country, there is culture of making only complaints. A section of people are doing so. They never find any solutions but always make complaints," he said.





He said the recipients of Joy Bangla Youth Award are making their all-out strides for the betterment of downtrodden people and finding solutions of different social problems without only making complaints.





"This is very positive aspect. I myself get inspiration from the organizations and individuals of the event as they are doing outstanding activities in different sectors," he said.





Joy said: "I want to see the problem solvers, not the complainers,"he said, adding that without any support, these young people are solving the problems of their localities on their own.





He expressed his gratitude to them as they are helping people with their noble services. "They do it by their own merits, by their own efforts. This is our country," he said.





Turning on coronavirus situation, Joy said different developed nations including the USA and European countries are witness troubles in facing the coronavirus pandemic but Bangladesh is doing comparatively well to this end.





"We don't want any death in the pandemic but I would like to say we are doing better than different development countries," he said.





Since the outset, the Awami League government has been taking different measures to face the pandemic following the instructions of experts and physicians, he said.





Joy said defying the negative aspects of Covid-19, Bangladesh's economy remains in right track. It has been possible due to the country's outstanding progress in the sector of information and commutation technology, he said.





Had the country not made such progress in the ICT sector, it wouldn't have possible to keep the economy in right track during the pandemic situation.





CRI Trustee and State Minister for Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid delivered the welcome speech in the virtual ceremony which was moderated by Dr Nuzhat Chowdhury, daughter of martyred intellectual Dr AFM Alim Choudhury.





In his speech, Nasrul Hamid said Joy Bangla Youth Award is being to recognize the efforts of young visionaries to make a turnaround their communities and encourage them to step forward to change the course of progress in their respective societies.





Mentioning that some recipients of the award have already got international recognition, Joy said, International Children's Peace Prize 2020 winner Sadat Rahman was the recipient of Joy Bangla Youth Award 2018.





WINNER'S LIST: SOCIAL INCLUSION:





A total of 16 winners from a short list of 27 youth organizations:





For 'Child Rights' winners are: Happy Natore - Md. Mostafizur Rahman, and Shoshtho Indrio (The Sixth Sense) - Md. Raihanul Haque.





Sub-Category: For 'Empowering Extreme Poor' winners are: OBHIZATRIK Foundation- Ahmed Imtiaz Jami, Miserable Welfare Association-Tasmina Begum.





For 'Empowering Vulnerable People' winners are: Hate-Khori Foundation- Sumon Chandra Mistri, Ek Takay Shikkha- Nishat Soultana Chy and Goodfeelm- Md Inamul Hasan For 'Youth Development' winners are: Unmesh- Biton Chakma, Ignite Youth Foundation- Muhammad Jahirul Islam, iTecH School- Hasanat Gazi and Positive Bangladesh- Sousan Suha.





For 'Women Empowerment' winners are: Deshi Ballers- Ashreen Mridha and Youth For Change Bangladesh- Kamrul Hasan Shawon.





For 'Empowering the People with disabilities winners are: Centre for Rights & Development of persons with Disabilities-CRDD- Md. Jahirul Islam, Bangladesh Wheelchair Sports Foundation-Noor Nahian, and Hobiganj Association For Autism And Social Improvement (HAASI) - Kamruzzaman Rubel.





WINNER'S LIST: Integrated Community Development: A total of 14 winners from a short list of 20 youth organizations.





For 'COVID-19 Emergency Response' winners are: Bloodman HealthCare-Dr. Monzur Hussain Chowdhury, MASTUL Foundation-Asif Amer, World Youth Army-Ayesha Akther Eti, Central Boys of Raozan- Md Saidul Islam, and Mission Save Bangladesh Foundation- Md Imran Khan.





For 'Disaster Risk Reduction & Emergency Response' winners are: Footsteps Bangladesh- Shah Rafayat Chowdhury, and Safety Management Foundation- Md. Shakhawat Hossain (Swapon).For 'Environment and Climate Change Activity' winners are: Plastic Initiative Network (PIN)-Nazneen Suraiya, and Youth Environment and Social Development Society (YESDS)-Rebecca Sultana.





For 'Health Care Education and Awareness winners are: Psycure Organization- Murad Ansary, and Dip Medical Services & Dipasha Foundation- Dr. Farzana Rahman.For 'Socio-Cultural Initiatives' winners are: Pohorchada Adarsa Pathagar- Shoaibul Islam, Uttoron Jubo Songothon- Pius Nanuar and Cinema Bangladesh- Jisan Mahadi.







