More people may die because of Trump's transition delay: Biden

President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris discussed the economy and the coronavirus on Monday. -The New York Times



President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. on Monday sharpened his criticism of President Trump's refusal to cooperate in an orderly transition, warning that "more people may die" from the coronavirus if the president does not agree to coordinate planning for the mass distribution of a vaccine when it becomes available, reports The New York Times.





It was a marked shift in tone for the president-elect, intended to pressure Mr. Trump after Mr. Biden and his team had played down the difficulty of setting up a new government without the departing administration's help. The new criticism came as the White House national security adviser all but conceded that Mr. Biden would be inaugurated and acknowledged the importance of a smooth federal handoff.







"The vaccine is important. But it's of no use until you're vaccinated," Mr. Biden said, pledging to work with Republicans to defeat the virus and spur an economic revival when he takes office. But he said the logistics of distributing vaccines to hundreds of millions of Americans were a vast challenge. "It's a huge, huge, huge undertaking," he said.





"If we have to wait until Jan. 20 to start that planning, it puts us behind," Mr. Biden said. "More people may die if we don't coordinate."





Over the weekend, the president again refused to acknowledge Mr. Biden's victory and on Monday morning tweeted, "I won the Election!" Without a concession from Mr. Trump, the official transition remains frozen - and could stay that way for months.





Mr. Biden made his comments at a news conference after he and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris had discussed reviving the economy at a virtual meeting with business and labor leaders, including Mary Barra, the chief executive of General Motors, and Satya Nadella, the head of Microsoft, as well as the A.F.L.-C.I.O. president, Richard Trumka, and the United Auto Workers president, Rory Gamble.





"We all agreed that we want to get the economy back on track and get our workers back in the job by getting the virus under control," Mr. Biden said. "We are going into a very dark winter. Things are going to get much tougher before they get easier. And that requires sparing no effort to fight Covid."





Mr. Biden reaffirmed his support for a $3.4 trillion stimulus bill that House Democrats passed this year that Senate Republicans have rejected, though he offered no hint of a compromise that could break Congress's monthslong deadlock.





But to do that, he said, will require new cooperation from Republicans, even those who have so far refused to publicly acknowledge Mr. Biden's victory. Asked what he would say to members of the president's party who have backed Mr. Trump's refusal to concede, Mr. Biden said he would offer them an open hand.







Leave Your Comments