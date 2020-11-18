Sharp spike in Covid deaths

Mobile courts hit the streets of capital Dhaka on Tuesday to enforce mask rules as Covid-19 deaths and infections are on the rise. The photo was taken from Motijheel. -Zahidul Islam/AA



The relentless coronavirus has taken the lives of 39 more people in Bangladesh, raising the total to 6,258. In addition, the pathogen has infected 2,212 more individuals too, pushing the surge to a total of 436,684.





The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) revealed the information through a press release on Tuesday.





Bangladesh is now the 24th worst affected country in the world in terms of the number of cases. The position is one step behind the Netherlands and one step ahead of Turkey, according to worldometer.info.





''As many as 15,990 samples were tested in 117 authorized labs throughout the country in the past 24 hours. Of them, 2,212 were found to be Covid-19 positive,'' said the press release.





The death rate now stands at 1.43 percent and the current infection rate is 13.83 percent. Of the 39 new fatalities, 30 were men and nine women. As per age categories of the deceased, one was between 10-11 years old, one within 21-30, one between 31-40, two 41-50, 10 within 51-60 and 24 were above 60 years old, added the release.





A division-wise data count shows, 22 deaths took place in Dhaka and the rest in other divisions A total of 1,749 patients made recoveries in the past 24 hours hiking the total to 352,895. The total recovery rate is now 80.81 percent.





The indomitable Covid-19 has spread to all 64 districts in Bangladesh. The country reported its first case of the virus on March 8, while the first death was recorded on March 18.







Meanwhile, as per the decision of the government, mobile courts hit the capital on Tuesday to ensure that people wear masks in an effort to check the further spread of the bug.





World situation:





The killer virus, which broke out in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year, has so far killed at least 1,334,000 people across the globe. It has infected more than 55,449,000 people in 213 countries and territories plus two international conveyances.





The USA is the worst-hit country with at least 252,600 deaths and more than 11,538,000 infections. India has counted at least 8,874,000 infections, the second highest cases in the world, and 130,500 deaths. Brazil has so far counted 5,876,000 cases and 166,000 deaths. Russia has counted at least 1,971,000 cases to date and 33,900 deaths.





The UK has counted at last 52,100 deaths, the highest in Europe, followed by Italy with at least 45,700 casualties. France has counted at least 45,000 fatalities followed by Iran with no fewer than 42,400. Spain has recorded at least 41,200 deaths.





Belgium has so far reported more than 14,600 deaths, followed by Germany with no fewer than 12,900 fatalities.Canada has lost at least 11,000 citizens followed by the Netherlands with no fewer than 8,500 fatalities.Pakistan has so far counted at least 7,100 deaths. China, the epicenter of the virus, has so far recoded at least 4,600 fatalities.The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared Covid-19 a pandemic. The outbreak of the virus has brought almost the entire world to a deadlock.





Leave Your Comments