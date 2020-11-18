Bangladesh sends PPE to Nigeria marking Mujib Borsho





Bangladesh steps in to help Nigeria in its time of need as a friendly gesture marking the Mujib Borsho.





Bangladesh High Commissioner to Nigeria Md Shameem Ahsan has handed over Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the Nigerian government.





Boss Mustapha, Secretary to government of the Federation and Chairman, Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 of Nigeria received the PPE recently in the presence of Osagie Emmanuel Ehanire, Minister of Health and Dr Adeleke Olorunnimbe Mamora, State Minister of Health of Nigeria.

Permanent Secretary (Secretary) of the Federal Ministry of Health, senior officials of the government were, among others, present, said the High Commission on Wednesday.





PPE manufactured by Bangladesh’s leading manufacturer of pharmaceuticals Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited include protective gowns, shoe-cover, face masks and gloves, among others.





The Bangladesh High Commissioner mentioned that Bangladesh and Nigeria enjoy friendly and cordial bilateral relations, and both are fighting the pandemic which has brought the countries closer.

He expressed his satisfaction over the symbolic gesture which coincided with the year-long programme to celebrate the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman (Mujib Year).





Boss Mustapha thanked Bangladesh High Commissioner for the friendly gesture of the government of Bangladesh while informing that Bangladesh and Nigeria are working closely in many areas, including in the field of defence.





Following the surge of Covid-19, Bangladesh's gesture will help deepen the existing cordial relations between the two friendly countries, he added.





Bidosh Chandra Barman, First Secretary accompanied the High Commissioner.

