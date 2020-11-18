Joy Bangla Youth Award brings about stories of silent young changemakers





Some of them reached out to the homeless, to the distressed with help when everyone was supposed to stay home during the coronavirus outbreak.





Some doled out food, they did whatever they could with their little capacity. Some helped the physically-challenged people to get on their feet.

Some used the power of visuals to transform their community. They left no stone unturned to ensure that no women or children become victims of violence. They are the youths turning around lives and transforming their communities.





These young champions of change got their stories relayed to the nation as they were conferred with the Joy Bangla Youth Award 2020, the fourth edition of the award on Tuesday night.





As effusively spoken out by Prime Minister's ICT advisor Sajeeb Wazed Joy, they came forward to bringing the change without complaining about their situations and without waiting for others to start.

Since its inception in 2014, Young Bangla, the youth front of ruling Awami League's research wing CRI, has been recognising the efforts of youths who initiated and carried forward positive social changes.





Awardees of previous years were endowed with direct interaction with policymakers and networking among themselves, which helped them continue and enhance the services they were already doing to their communities.

One example is Sadat Rahman, who has just been awarded International Children's Peace Prize and credited Joy Bangla Youth Award as the stepping stone towards this global success.





Like the last few years, this year 30 youth-led organisations received crests, certificates, and laptops and top nominees were also recognised.





Sajeeb Wazed Joy announced the names of the awardees through a virtual ceremony on Tuesday night.





The initiatives of the young changemakers whose vision and efforts are now carried forward by the country's biggest platform for Youths - Young Bangla are listed below.





Bloodman HealthCare, MASTUL Foundation, World Youth Army, Central Boys of Raozan, Mission Save Bangladesh Foundation, Footsteps Bangladesh, Safety Management Foundation, Plastic Initiative Network (PIN), Youth Environment and Social Development Society (YESDS), Psycure Organization, Dip Medical Services and Dipasha Foundation, Pohorcanda Adarsa PatagarUttaran Juba Sangathan, Cinema Bangladesh, Happy Natore and Sashtha Indrio.

The initiatives under the Empowering Extreme Poor category are OBHIZATRIK Foundation, Miserable Welfare Association, Hate Khori Foundation, Ek Takay Shikkha and Goodfeelm.





Initiatives under Youth Development category are Unmesh, Ignite Youth Foundation, iTecH School and Positive Bangladesh





Initiatives under Women Empowerment category are Deshi Ballers and Youth For Change Bangladesh.





Centre for Rights; Development of persons with Disabilities (CRDD), Bangladesh Wheelchair Sports Foundation and Hobiganj Association for Autism and Social Development (HASSI) are under Empowering People with Disabilities category.

Leave Your Comments