COVID-19 cases climb to 13,493 in Rangpur division





The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases rose to 13,493 today in Rangpur division where the daily infection rate has been showing a rising trend again during the last one week.





Health officials said 44 new patients were reported after testing 447 samples at three COVID-19 Laboratories in Rangpur, Dinajpur and Dhaka on Tuesday.





The district-wise break up of the 13,493 patients now stands at 3,306 in Rangpur, 715 in Panchagarh, 1,181 in Nilphamari, 911 in Lalmonirhat, 952 in Kurigram, 1,303 in Thakurgaon, 3,846 in Dinajpur and 1,279 in Gaibandha districts of the division.





Since the beginning, a total of 82,806 collected samples were tested till Tuesday, and of them, 13,493 were found COVID-19 positive with an average infection rate of 16.29 percent in the division.





“Meanwhile, the number of cured patients rose to 12,466 as 36 more people recovered on Tuesday at the average recovery rate of 92.39 percent,” Focal Person of COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for Rangpur division Dr. ZA Siddiqui told BSS today.





The 12,466 recovered patients include 2,874 of Rangpur, 658 of Panchagarh, 1,144 of Nilphamari, 885 of Lalmonirhat, 923 of Kurigram, 1,161 of Thakurgaon, 3,615 of Dinajpur and 1,206 of Gaibandha districts.





“The average recovery rate of 92.39 percent is currently over 5.67 times higher than the average infection rate of 16.29 percent in the division,” Dr. Siddiqui added.





Talking to BSS today, Acting Divisional Director (Health) Dr. Sultan Ahmed said the number of total fatalities rose to 253 in the division as one more death was reported from Dinajpur on Tuesday.





The district-wise break up of the 253 fatalities stands at 54 in Rangpur, 92 in Dinajpur, 27 in Thakurgaon, 21 in Nilphamari, 15 in Kurigram, 14 in Gaibandha, 20 Panchagarh and 10 in Lalmonirhat districts.





“The average casualty rate currently stands at over 1.87 percent in the division,” he said.





Among the total 13,493 COVID-19 infected patients, 59 are undergoing treatments at isolation units of different hospitals after recovery of 12,466 patients and 253 deaths while 715 remaining in home isolations.





“Since the beginning, a total of 85,555 people of the division were put in quarantines, and of them, 79,514 released and 6,041 are currently remaining in home or institutional quarantines,” Dr. Ahmed added.





Talking to BSS, Chief of Divisional Coronavirus Service and Prevention Task Force and Principal of Rangpur Medical College Professor Dr. AKM Nurunnabi Lyzu said every person should abide by health directives to prevent COVID-19 spread.





“Everyone should wear masks while remaining outside and strictly abide by the health directives to check the current second wave of spreading of the deadly virus during the winter season,” Dr. Lyzu added.

