Bangladesh calls for strategic partnership for marine scientific research in deep sea





Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations in New York Ambassador Rabab Fatima has said they need an equitable share of marine resources, especially in areas beyond national jurisdiction and in ISA controlled areas to maximise the full potentials of the blue economy.





Ambassador Fatima reiterated Bangladesh’s deep interest to partner with the International Seabed Authority (ISA) and other stakeholders in conducting joint research in the deep sea.

The Ambassador was speaking at the high-level virtual meeting on the Draft Marine Scientific Research Action Plan of the International Seabed Authority held on Tuesday, said the Bangladesh Mission on Wednesday.

The Action Plan has been developed to support the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development.





Referring to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s vision 2041 to make Bangladesh a developed country, Ambassador Fatima mentioned that Bangladesh is investing heavily in capacity building for the effective utilisation and scientific management of its marine resources to support the achievement of that vision.





In a country with huge population and scarce land resources, blue economy has emerged as one of the most important development frontiers of Bangladesh following the peaceful settlement of its maritime boundaries with neighbouring countries Myanmar and India, she said.





Welcoming the various initiatives already undertaken by the International Seabed Authority with a view to advancing deep seabed research, Ambassador Fatima put emphasis on the need for capacity building and technical assistance to the developing countries, ensuring inclusivity so that no one is left behind, multi-stakeholder strategic alliances and partnerships at all levels, gender parity, adequate, predictable and innovative financing and above all protection of the integrity of the marine environment and its biodiversity while conducting marine scientific research in the deep sea.





The meeting was chaired by Michael W Lodge, the Secretary General of the International Seabed Authority. Among other high-level dignitaries, the Minister of Oceans and Fisheries of the Republic of Korea, the State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Norway and a number of Ambassadors and Permanent Representatives attended the meeting.





Bangladesh has recently been elected as the president of the Council of the International Seabed Authority.

