Couple kills 4th grader





A couple allegedly killed 4th grader Limu AkterLamia daughter of Shaheb Ali on Tuesday after having little bit of disputeregarding payment of 5000tk rent, Monowar Hossain, officer-in-charge ofKaliakoir Police Station, said quoting locals.

Couple was arrested from Bogura known as Sumon Mia and MiliBegum.

Due took Lamia to an abandoned house and killed her threwher body in water. When parents and neighborstarted searching Sumon was pretending to search in the water and told everyoneto search elsewhere. His suspicious behavior made everyone search that area andthey found her where Sumon was standing.

Locals called the police and body was taken for autopsy inShaheed Tajuddin Medical College Hospital.

The couple admitted to murdering the schoolgirl and dumpingher body when they were primarily interrogated.

