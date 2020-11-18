Home Minister tests negative for Covid-19





Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan is currently in isolationtested for Covid-19 result came out negative. This was his 4thCovid-19 test. He underwent the test on Tuesday.

Ministry’s Public Relations Officer Sharif Mahmud confirmedcurrently he has no coronavirus symptom.

He has been in isolation since Saturday after diagnosed withCovid-19. Test conducted by the Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research(IEDCR).

Senior Secretary of the ministry's Public SecurityDepartment Mustafa Kamal Uddin also tested positive for the virus at that time.

Later, both Asaduzzaman and Mustafa Kamal had their samplestested at Rajarbagh Police Hospital where the reports come out negative.

Minister Asaduzzman went to the DMFR Molecular Lab &Diagnostics in Dhanmondi on Monday for a third test but that too was negative.

“Now both of them are doing well,” said Mahmud.

Tuesday the health authority announced 39 deaths pushed thetally to 6,254.

Leave Your Comments