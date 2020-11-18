Sylhet power cut: Probe body formed





An enormous power cut occurred in Sylhet suburban area sinceTuesday morning. Fire break out at 120MW Kumargaon Power Station caused thishazard. It’s been 27 hours until Wednesday morning people are living withoutelectricity. Authorities concerned said power restoration unlikely to happensoon in all affected areas.

It is also causing water shortage and people are sufferingfrom mobile phone charge outage problem.

400 workers are working to restore the power connection saidEngineer Khandaker Mozammel Hossain, Power Development Board (Selling &Distribution), Sylhet.

“There’s a chance toresume power supply to two or one area within this (Wednesday) evening,” hesaid.

Deputy Commissioner M Kazi Emdadul Islam said the localadministration announced about the prolonged power cut across the district tominimise public hazards.

“A specialised committee will be formed to investigate thecause of the fire and assess damages,” he said.

Probe body formed and given instructions to submit theirreport within three working days. Committee consist of three members.

