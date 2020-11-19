Diner Sheshe





"I remember when I was 23, my mom told me that some 'guests' were coming to visit. When I found out it was a potential groom and his family, I snuck out to my aunt's house and told my parents that I'd only start meeting guys after I settled in my career. They agreed; over the next 2 years, I completed my Masters in Journalism and started working.







Little did I know that a career choice would land me in such a puddle in the world of groom-hunting! Everyone warned me that it would be difficult for me to find a groom because of my job. A neighbor blatantly told me that I'm in a 'wrong kind of job for girls' and should be in a secure one with shorter working hours. My relatives told me that men would get too intimidated by my career. One of my seniors even said, 'It's always difficult for journalists and lawyers to find husbands because they are 'too smart' and difficult to 'domesticate.' But their opinions didn't matter- I wasn't going to settle. I knew I wanted someone who respects my career choice and is proud of it, rather than insecure about it.







I met 14 guys- but I turned them all down for different reasons. One guy told me that 'he was okay with me working', provided I also manage the house. I was so put off; I'd love to be there for my family and help my husband look after the home but I certainly didn't need his approval to work. I wasn't under any pressure to just marry and get it over with; I waited to find the right guy. Eventually, I did end up meeting an intelligent guy who I decided to marry! I knew he was the one right from the start- from cooking for us when I was busy, to taking care of our son if I was at work, to seeking my advice on financial decisions; he does it all.







I remember once, I was out at a Women's Day event with my colleagues, and at 8 PM all the women started panicking and rushing home, saying they had to put their kids to sleep or cook dinner. But I was so calm- I went home to find my son tucked into bed; that's how partners support each other. I didn't marry my husband so he could fill a void or because I was missing something- I married him because he felt like my equal, someone I could grow with. I found the right guy without letting my career take a backseat, and isn't that how it should be?"





Humans of Bombay, Fb



