Worldwide waffling





Jeff Bezos said Monday he is giving $791 million to 16 groups fighting climate change, the first grants from his Earth Fund, saying the money is "just the beginning of my $10 billion commitment to fund scientists, activists, NGOs, and others." More than half of the donations went to established environmental groups, with $100 million donations each going to the Environmental Defense Fund, the Natural Resources Defense Council, the Nature Conservancy, the World Resources Institute and the World Wildlife Fund.



Bezos, the founder and chief executive of Amazon, also bestowed money on groups concerned with environmental justice, including Dream Corps' Green For All, the Hive Fund for Climate and Gender Justice, and the Solutions Project.









When you turn on your television tonight, imagine seeing the news acted rather than read. Someone looking like Boris Johnson furiously screaming at his fiancee, Carrie Symonds; Dominic Cummings vomiting into a can; and the Queen told to piss off. Afterwards the BBC flashes up a statement saying all this was "based on true events", and hoping we enjoyed it. The royal family series The Crown has garnered plaudits for its acting and brickbats for its inaccuracies, almost all of them derogatory towards living or recently dead individuals. The new series, on Netflix, appears to have upped the fabrication and the offence. The scriptwriter, Peter Morgan, admits: "Sometimes you have to forsake accuracy, but you must never forsake truth."









The wig is crucial. A bad one can turn a character into a caricature, drawing attention like a magnet and undermining an actor's performance. Recalling a set visit to his political drama, Roadkill and his reaction to seeing Helen McCrory in costume as Prime Minister Dawn Ellison, creator David Hare says, "I went straight to the make-up designer and hair stylist and said, 'I don't know how you arrived at that wig but it's one of the best wigs I've ever seen in a movie. It's so expressive.'



Hare wrote the four-part series and the reliably wonderful McCrory delivers a memorable performance as the coolly composed and calculating Tory leader, her unmoving, helmet-like coiffure just one of the traits that evokes the UK's first female Prime Minister, Margaret Thatcher.









IR KEITH Mills, the entrepreneur who invented Air Miles and Nectar points, is ready to take a stake in lottery giant Sazka as it ups the pressure on National Lottery operator Camelot. With the franchise to run the Lottery up for grabs, Sir Keith's involvement is seen as a boost to Sazka's chances and a sign of the seriousness of the Czech group's intent. Now installed as bid chairman, Sir Keith will put a chunk of his own fortune behind Sazka, taking a minority stake if it wins the contract. Sir Keith, 70, said: "This wasn't a difficult decision. Sazka has a great track record of turning around lotteries in Europe and increasing the number of players and money to good causes.



