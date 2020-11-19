'Pursue professional development'

BAF Colours were awarded to different units and squadrons in a ceremony on Wednesday. -ISPR



Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat, BBP, OSP, ndu, psc awarded BAF Colours to different BAF Units and Squadrons at BAF Base Bashar Parade Ground on Wednesday.







On his arrival at the parade ground, the Chief of Air Staff was cordially received by Air Officer Commanding of BAF Base Bashar Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Nazrul Islam, BSP, nswc, afwc, psc. During the colour award ceremony, Chief of Air staff witnessed the parade at the parade ground of BangladeshAir Force Base Bashar. The parade was commanded by Group Captain Md Mukeet-ul-Alam Miah, BUP, psc, GD(P). In this colourful ceremony, Air Headquarters (Unit) received BAF colours for their outstanding support to Air Headquarters and its lodger units that enabled their smooth functioning. 31 Squadron BAF received the same for their contribution and devotion in supporting the affected people of the land in different natural calamities while upholding the prestige of Bangladesh in the United Nations Peace Keeping Operations for more than one and half decades. 1 Provost and Security Unit received BAF colours for their contribution in providing security to VVIP and addressing matters with outside agencies while ensuring BAF rights and interests. BAF Station Shamshernagar was awarded the same for providing high standard training to recruits and vehicle drivers while supporting different training missions and tasks.







Later, he took part in a special munajat offered for the preservation of Bangladesh Air Force Colour. While addressing to all, Chief of Air Staff respectfully recalled the Greatest Bengali of all times, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and all the valiant martyers of the country during the liberation war whose sacred sacrifice brought us independence and sovereignty.





He urged all ranks to pursue professional developments and better skill. He hoped that soon BAF would embark on operational activities in space and beyond. He also hoped that BAF will pioneer in the development of Aviation Sector in Bangladesh.



Congratulating all members of the recipient units and squadrons for achieving the prestigious BAF Colours, he advised them to uphold the honour, dignity and pride through patriotism and professionalism. In this ceremony Principal Staff Officers from Air Headquarters, Senior Officers from Armed Forces and other BAF members were present.





