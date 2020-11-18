Priyanka named BFC's ambassador





Megastar Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Monday shared with fans news about her recent honor of being named the British Fashion Council's Ambassador for Positive Change. The 'Baywatch' star took to Twitter and penned a note expressing her happiness on the journey, Priyanka shared that she would be living and working in London over the next year. She noted, "I am honored to be the British Fashion Council's Ambassador for Positive Change while I'm living and working in London over the next year." She added, "We'll have some really exciting initiatives to share soon, and I look forward to bringing you on this journey with me. @BFC #CarolineRush." "I look forward to celebrating the incredible diversity and creativity of the industry," added Chopra.



