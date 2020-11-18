Michael named People magazine's 'sexiest man alive'





'Black Panther' actor Michael B. Jordan was named People's magazine's 'sexiest man alive' on Tuesday, the third Black actor in a row to be given the annual pop culture honor. Jordan, 33, who is single, said the title gave him "a cool feeling." "It's a good club to be part of," he told People in an interview. Jordan began his career as a child actor in TV shows like 'All My Children' and rose steadily though Hollywood until a breakout performance in the 2013 social justice drama 'Fruitvale Station.' In 2015 he starred in the 'Rocky' boxing sequel 'Creed' and three years later took on villain Erik Killmonger opposite the late Chadwick Boseman in 'Black Panther.' Jordan, whose title was announced on TV show "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," follows singer John Legend and British actor Idris Elba, who were named sexiest man alive in 2019 and 2018. The actor has been vocal in calling for greater diversity in Hollywood. His production company in 2018 was the first to publicly adopt inclusion riders, which stipulate that a film employs a diverse cast and crew.





Leave Your Comments